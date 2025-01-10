Winter storm sends road crews to work across north Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The winter storm sent road crews to work Friday morning across north Mississippi.

Mississippi Department of Transportation workers have been working around the clock to clear roads and bridges.

Pretreatments started Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Clearing four-lane routes was the priority this morning and then two-lane highways would be next on the list.

The heaviest amounts of snow were in counties along the Tennessee border.

However at one point today, 31 counties were reporting icy roads.

The concern is for bridges and overpasses tonight due to the possibility of a refreeze and black ice.

