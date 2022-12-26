Winter weather advisory issued for far northern Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Accumulating snow is possible across far northern Mississippi into western Tennessee Monday.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds will slowly increase as temperatures drop below freezing. The weather should remain dry.

MONDAY: An Alberta clipper system will be diving southward into the Mid-South region and bringing limited moisture along with it. Light to moderate snow is expected across far northern MS during the morning hours into the early afternoon where a winter weather advisory is in effect. Accumulations of up to 1″ are possible with locally higher amounts in western TN.