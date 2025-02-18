Winter weather possible in north MS late Tuesday and early Weds

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A mix of wintry precip is expected late Tuesday into early Wednesday across parts of the viewing area. Then, bitter and dangerous cold takes shape late week.

TUESDAY: The day itself looks pleasant with increased cloud coverage in the afternoon & evening w/temps in the 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Precip will be filling in from the west and northwest between 9p & midnight. A mix of wintry precip (freezing rain, sleet, and snow) is expected generally north of US 82, transitioning to mostly snow closer to the TN state line. A cold rain is expected for areas south of Columbus to Ackerman. Northeast to north winds will pick up as well, adding an extra taste of winter to the air! In the wintry mix areas, travel impacts are expected.

WEDNESDAY: Precip is expected to end shortly after daybreak, but clouds will hang tough much of the day. Temperatures will inch above freezing after lunch, but this will be brief.

THU/FRI: Bitter cold! Temperatures will plummet into the upper teens and low 20s Thursday morning with wind chills ranging from -3 to 5 degrees across the viewing area. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will struggle to reach above freezing, and more bitter cold is in store Friday morning w/temps in the teens. In areas seeing locally higher amounts of wintry precip, travel impacts could linger through midday Friday at worst.

WEEKEND: We’ll see general temperature improvement! Highs should work their way into the low 50s Sat/Sun.