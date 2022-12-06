With recent layoffs many are looking for jobs and they may be in the GTR

GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – Recent large-scale layoffs in North Mississippi have former workers looking for answers and, more importantly, jobs.

Experts on workforce development talked about the outlook in the Golden Triangle.

Layoffs like those at United Furniture and Tiffin have shocked long-term employees.

What they may not realize is that the next job could be just a short drive away.

The Golden Triangle is becoming known as a manufacturing center in North Mississippi.

CEO of the Golden Triangle Development Link Joe Max Higgins says what may be less known is those companies are actively looking for workers.

“I think there are some opportunities in the Golden Triangle area. Not just in Columbus but in West Point and in Starkville. We’ve got a lot of manufacturers that we already see the crunch from for labor. Not having enough labor and needing to hire some more people. I’m talking about good companies, solid companies, big companies,” said Higgins.

The Golden Triangle Development Link said that they have reached out to those companies about taking a different approach to hiring people.

“We’re doing it the opposite way. We’re saying hey get with the WIN job center and say hey I’ve got 60 openings. I’ve got 25 folks that I need to hire. Here is what we are looking for and the skill set. Don’t wait for them to come to you, go to them,” said Higgins.

WIOA Director of Career Services Greta Miller says the Communiversity WIN job center is a one-stop shop.

Working directly with area manufacturers, they are able to provide the skills and training needed to do the jobs that are in the highest demand.

“We can help with your resumes to print them out. We can refer you to open positions. Possibly look at training opportunities to skill you if you are looking for something different than what you were doing before,” said Miller.

You don’t have to be a student to be eligible for some of the training services.

Places like the Communiversity also offer job fairs where people have put in applications and been hired on the spot.

“EMCC offers a lot of short-term, workforce, noncredit classes in addition to our college credit classes that get you better skilled and able to apply for local companies in the area,” said Miller.

Access to Highways 45 and 82 also makes for easier commutes from other counties.

Higgins said the area’s workforce isn’t just from the Golden Triangle.

“Workforce in the golden triangle comes from 37 counties and two states. So we have Alabama people working here. For instance, one of our major manufacturers here works 850 people and 110 of them live in Monroe county, ” said Higgins.

Resources like the WIN center and the Golden Triangle Development Link want you to know they are here to offer help.



