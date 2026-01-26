WM to resume garbage pickup in Lamar & Fayette Counties

Vernon, AL – (Jan. 26, 2026) – WM will resume all garbage and trash collection services in the City of Vernon, Lamar County, Fayette County and surrounding areas on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Customers will be serviced on their regularly scheduled collection day. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.