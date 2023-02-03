Woman arrested after alleged fight involving a bat

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A woman turns herself into West Point Police after an alleged fight involving a bat.

Police say Cherity Hogan got in a fight with a woman in the Dunlap Acres area Monday.

Hogan allegedly hit the woman with a bat.

She was initially arrested for disturbing the police and later released.

She turned herself in the next day when it was discovered the victim’s injuries were worse than expected.

Hogan is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Weapon or other Means to Produce Death.

Her bond was set at $20,000