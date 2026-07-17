Woman arrested after grand jury issues arrest warrant for fentanyl possession and tampering with evidence
FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A warrant for one woman’s arrest lands her in handcuffs.
On Wednesday, the Fulton Police Department arrested Amy Tillotson after an Itawamba grand jury issued a Capias arrest warrant for possession of fentanyl and tampering with evidence.
According to the police department, she was accused of allegedly having .1gram to 2 grams of fentanyl.
Tillotson was given a $6,000 bond.