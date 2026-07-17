Woman arrested after grand jury issues arrest warrant for fentanyl possession and tampering with evidence

Kealy Shields,
Fulton Police arrest woman after grand jury issues arrest warrant for fentanyl possession and tampering with evidence

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A warrant for one woman’s arrest lands her in handcuffs.

On Wednesday, the Fulton Police Department arrested Amy Tillotson after an Itawamba grand jury issued a Capias arrest warrant for possession of fentanyl and tampering with evidence.

According to the police department, she was accused of allegedly having .1gram to 2 grams of fentanyl.

Tillotson was given a $6,000 bond.

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