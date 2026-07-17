Woman arrested after grand jury issues arrest warrant for fentanyl possession and tampering with evidence

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A warrant for one woman’s arrest lands her in handcuffs.

On Wednesday, the Fulton Police Department arrested Amy Tillotson after an Itawamba grand jury issued a Capias arrest warrant for possession of fentanyl and tampering with evidence.

According to the police department, she was accused of allegedly having .1gram to 2 grams of fentanyl.

Tillotson was given a $6,000 bond.

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