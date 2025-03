Woman arrested for forgery in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Tuesday, March 18, deputies with the Winston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lisa Lindsey.

Lindsey is being charged with 47 counts of forgery.

Justice Court Judge Fuller set Lindsey’s bond at $5,000.

