Woman Charged With Intimidating a Witness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Police responded to Brooks Road concerning a disturbance on August 21.

Joanne Smith, Intimidation charge

The disturbance was allegedly over a case that was presented to a Lowndes County Grand Jury and indictments were obtained in the case.

Threats were made toward a victim of a crime and Columbus investigators filed charges in the case.

36-year-old Joanne Smith is charged with intimidating a witness.

Intimidating a witness is a very serious crime. Anyone who threatens a witness or a person believed to be called as a witness, in an attempt to influence their testimony, can be charged.

Bond was set at $5,000.

The maximum sentence for this crime was recently raised from 5 years to a maximum of 15 years in prison according to House Bill 1367 which went in effect July 1, 2017.

 

  • Irvingtonguy

    Give her 15 years to sit and think about what she has done.

