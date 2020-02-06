Woman charged with animal neglect in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman was accused of animal neglect after a horse was found dead from alleged lack of care.
Maridee Glidwell, 44, was charged with four counts of animal neglect.
Lee County Sheriff’s Department said it was called to a house on County Road 1057 for a report of several horses in a pasture without food.
The sheriff’s department and Tupelo-Lee Humane Society removed three horses from the property. Another horse was found dead on the property.
The three surviving horses are receiving care and testing.