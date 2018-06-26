Woman indicted in Lee County murder case

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After extensive medical treatment, a murder suspect is back in Lee County preparing to face trial.

In January, Judy Smith was found in her Mooreville home with an apparent self-inflicted gun-shot wound. Just across the room sat her husband, Bobby Smith, dead from a gun-shot wound to the head.

Judy survived her injuries and underwent medical treatment, eventually returning to UMMC. Upon her release Monday, she was arrested by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

Since then, Smith has been indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury for 1 count of First Degree Murder.

No bond has been set.