Woman injured after being hit by a truck in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman is in the Tupelo hospital after being hit by a truck.

Columbus Police said Lori Dora was walking on Main Street in front of Propst Park around 11:30 pm on Thursday, July 24, when she was hit by a white pickup truck.

Dora was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

At last check, she was in critical condition.

Columbus Police are still investigating the case.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Columbus Police Department at (662) 244-3500.

