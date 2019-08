COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman has pled guilty to aggravated assault.

Rennie Gibbs will spend four years in prison for cutting a man on the arm back in April 2018.

Prosecutors said broken glass was used in the crime.

Under the plea deal, she will receive credit for time served.

Gibbs will also be on probation for five years after being released from prison.