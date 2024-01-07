Woman’s purse stolen at Food Giant in Columbus

Columbus Police are asking for help to identify the thief.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This morning, an 88-year-old female shopping inside Food Giant Supermarket in East Columbus had her purse stolen from her shopping cart, and Columbus Police are asking for help to identify the thief.

The incident occurred just after 9:00 a.m.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, Sr., the customer was shopping when the incident occurred.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said she had her purse in the shopping cart, and the man came up, grabbed it, and ran away.

No one was hurt, and they found the empty purse nearby.

Food Giant is located in the Gateway Shopping Center on Alabama Street, just behind Hardee’s restaurant.

Chief Daughtry is asking for help identifying the man in this photo, and you can remain anonymous.

If you know the man in the photo, you can call Columbus PD or Call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151 or use the P3 app for smartphones.

