Work could begin soon on Old River Bridge in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Work could begin as early as next week on the Old River Bridge in Columbus.

A crew from Malouf Construction is still working at the Lowndes County Port assembling the cranes that will be needed for the bridge repairs.

Once completed, the cranes will be moved by barge to the work site.

Malouf only has a small crew working in Columbus right now, but will be adding manpower as they finish another project.

The repairs are expected to take around six months to complete.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said the city will be getting a schedule from Malouf, and it will be shared with the public.

