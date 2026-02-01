Work is being done to restore power for Prentiss County residents

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Work is being done to restore power for Prentiss County residents.

As of 8:00 Friday night, about 1,800 meters are still without power.

Crews made progress throughout the day and are working to restore service where it is safe to do so.

Prentiss County Electric Power Association says they appreciate your patience and continued support as restoration efforts continue.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.