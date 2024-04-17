Work Zone Awareness Week: Promoting safety for workers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – This week is Work Zone Awareness Week, which promotes safety for workers on the highway.

The Federal Highway Administration and the Mississippi Department of Transportation are recognizing this week.

The goal is to promote safe driving through highway work zones.

This is the traditional start of construction season across the country.

April 17 is Go Orange Day and it also is a remembrance of workers who lost their lives in construction zone accidents.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation hosted a memorial ceremony to honor employees who lost their lives while working to improve the state’s roads.

