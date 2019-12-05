World War II Veteran Remembered For Service He Gave To His Country And Community

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- A World War II veteran from the Magnolia State was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Captain Charles Hull spent four years serving and protecting our country in the United States Air Force.

The 98-year-old died this past Friday.

Dozens of family members and friends gathered to honor and celebrate his life during Wednesday’s home going service.

“He was an incredible man,” said Sandra Hull Inman, the veteran’s niece. “Very generous, very loving, very brave.”

The Winona man loved flying aircraft, and that passion is what led him to join the U.S. Air Force.

He was a decorated WWII Bomber Pilot.

“He flew the 25 bombing missions over Germany,” said Inman. “They were successful missions because he came back to be with us and lived to 98. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Across and Air Medal for all of that bravery and success he had with that.”

Captain Hull loved what he did, however, Inman said he wasn’t too quick to reflect on his time in the war.

“He would get emotional and stuff about it and we thought he just had PTSD,” the niece recalled. “I asked him one day I said, why do you get emotional and start crying when we’re taking about the war. He said, well it’s because I lost so many of my friends.”

She said the war had a big impact on her uncle which led to him retiring from the military.

He went on to became a successful businessman in his hometown of Winona.

When asked what she’ll miss most about her uncle, Inman said it’s the quality time the two always shared.

“He loves football and he liked SEC football, so I would go and watch the football games with him every Saturday on TV,” said Inman. “We’d talk about football, and we’d pull for certain teams that I won’t mention right now, but he really enjoyed the football, and that’s what I’m really going to miss about him is watching football with him.”

There was a flyover for the captain during his burial ceremony.

He traveled to all 50 states, 74 different countries, and crossed the Arctic Circle four times.

Although he’s gone, family and friends said the service Captain Hull gave to this country and his community will never be forgotten.

“He’s my hero, and who wouldn’t be a hero that did what he did in the war,” Inman expressed.

In 2016 the Mississippi Legislature commended Hull with a resolution recognizing him for his achievements.

If anyone is interested in making a donation in Hull’s honor to the Mississippi Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, visit for http://www.mississippiwingcaf.org more information.