Car veers into guard rails, no injuries for driver

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County driver escapes injury after crashing into a guardrail and crossing two lanes of traffic.

The crash happened on Highway 82 about 2:45 Wednesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses tell WCBI the black Toyota Camry veered off the road and skidded along the guard rails.

While trying to regain control, the car crossed the westbound lanes and came to a stop off the road.

The driver refused to go to the hospital.

One lane of traffic was closed while crews cleared the scene.