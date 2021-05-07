WWII veteran Bradford Freeman honored with coining ceremony

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A second day of honors continues for a Lowndes County World War II veteran.

Bradford Freeman is the last surviving original member Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division.

He and other service members parachuted into Normandy, France on D-Day during WWII.

Friday, members of the 506, along with Columbus Air Force Base, and local leaders presented Freeman with a coin.

The coin is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

“This is a surprise and an honor, and I never thought I would ever receive such an honor because you never thought what you were doing would be known to people,” said Freeman.

Freeman, a Caledonia native, was in every major engagement in WWII.

He also played a crucial role in the HBO television series “Band of Brothers.”