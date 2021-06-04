Yalobusha and Lafayette Counties leading vaccination rates in Miss.

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Much of the WCBI viewing area mirrors much of the twin states when it comes to vaccination rates.

These numbers are from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Alabama Department of Health.

Yalobusha and Lafayette Counties have the most fully vaccinated people. That’s where 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Oktibbeha follows behind at 35 percent.

Neshoba County has the least with 19 percent.

In west Alabama, Fayette County has the most people fully vaccinated with 24 percent of the population there.