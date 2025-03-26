Yellow Creek Port to receive funds for Improvement in Iuka

IUKA, Miss. (WCBI) – A combination of Federal and state money is bringing major improvements to the port on the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

The Yellow Creek Port in Iuka is going to be on the receiving end of more than $12 million to help modernize the facility and enhance multimodal commerce in the area.

The project includes the renovation of the existing dock and a 212-foot addition to handle increased loads.

There will be infrastructure upgrades, including new mooring cells, rail modifications to allow smoother transfers across water, rail, and road networks, paving improvements, and a new, higher-capacity crane.

The Appalachian Regional Commission’s ARISE program is picking up $9 million of the bill. Mississippi’s Multimodal Infrastructure Fund is kicking in $2.5 million, and another $1.35 million is coming from the Yellow Creek State Port Authority.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.