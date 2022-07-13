YMCA all inclusive day camp going strong in Columbus

Everyone is Differently and Wonderfully Made

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) – For many kids, Summer means heading off to camp.

And at the Columbus YMCA, want to make sure everyone is able to get in on the experience.

“No person left behind; everyone is differently and wonderfully made” is this camp’s motto. “Camp With a Mission” is an inclusive four-day camp for those who are intellectual and or developmental disabilities.

” What we do is take some time out each summer for about a week and we present some activities: arts and crafts we do swimming we just come here ages 13-up we have a fun we have fun. We do things that any other campers would do, says Nora Jones.”

Camp with a Mission is designed for campers of any age with special needs. It’s the only camp of its kind in this area.

“There is not cap on the age the majority of our campers are between, the oldest is 64,65 and the youngest one is 19”

Camp directors are preparing to welcome and create a fun atmosphere for the campers.

“When they walk through this door and they come back there and go back we want them to be welcomed we don’t want them to “No y’all are different” We want everybody to come in. Please, says Billy Craig.”

Camp with the Mission” begins Monday at the Columbus YMCA, but The Y offers inclusive activities year round for those with disabilities.

” I want to see smiles I do I want to see smiles on these children’s faces I want them to know who we are. I want them to say I am ready to come back tomorrow if it’s Monday I am ready to come back tomorrow and if its Thursday when we end I want them to cry because I don’t want them to think that we are ending it, says Billy Craig.”