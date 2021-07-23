YMCA “Healthy Fun Day Camp” gives kids a fun summer experience

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The YMCA of Columbus believes every child deserves a chance to experience their fun summer day camp each year and they gave some kids that opportunity for the first time ever Friday.

The YMCA’s Healthy Camp Fun Day combined three of its existing camps to form an end-of-the-year event.

- Advertisement -

The Y hosted their camp at its Caledonia site and its Columbus site at the old Palmer Home Friday.

“I think the best thing we want to do is to have exposure to different lifestyles,” said Program Director Salem Gibson. “We want all the kids to come together and make new friends, make new opportunities, and learn how much it can be to spend time outside. Throughout the camp, we’ve been doing a lot of emphasis on what it means to be healthy -mind, body, and spirit. So we’re hoping they can take back moral stature from these camps and make long-lasting friendships.”

Around 80 kids visited the camps at the YMCA’s two sites.