Young artists display hard work at district wide art show in Lee County

Lee County Schools Impressions Art Show opens Thursday

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Young artists from across Lee County have a chance to make an impression with their artwork.

Fifth grader LeEllen Vinson looks forward to every art class at Saltillo Elementary.

“I really like art, you can do whatever you want to, there’s no limit,” Vinson said.

Vinson, who has been drawing for as long as she can remember, is excited to show off her entry in this art show.

“It’s called ‘Tiger by the Tail’ and we learned about Walter Anderson and we used neon watercolor and I tried to kind of blend the colors to make a new color, it was really fun,” Vinson said.

Vinson’s drawing is one of more than 1,500 pieces on display representing students from grades first through sixth in Lee County Schools.

Lee County Schools Art Director Tracy Nock wanted the “Impressions Art Show” to encompass all the styles and techniques students have been learning throughout the year.

“We have used anything from oil pastels, watercolors, three-dimensional things with papier mache, we have done weavings to bring textiles in, we try and expose students to as many materials as possible, so they get experience,” Nock said.

Fourth graders learned about art, Picasso’s Blue Period, and music, the blues. Check out this from the great artist award winner. ‘My chicken is dyin’, I ain’t even lyin’, my chicken is gone, far far away and I’m so blue every day.’

The making of a great blues song, and these lesson plans help cultivate and develop students’ interest in art.

“I try and say I can make an artist out of anyone and all these lessons are broken down step by step and we really, a lot of students will feel a lot of times they can’t do something in the beginning and we show them they can and they’re really proud of what they do,” Nock said.

A reception honoring the young artists, and their art teachers is set for Thursday afternoon in the auditorium at Saltillo Elementary School.

That reception is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The artwork will be on display through May 11. Parents are asked to call the school to make an appointment during school hours to view the works of art.

