Zachary’s restaurant and Columbus police team up for catfish fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Zachary’s restaurant and the Columbus police department teamed up to help fellow officers.

Chief Fred Shelton and Zachary’s owner Doug Pellum decided to host the fundraiser to benefit members in the force and their families.

They figure what better way than food the duo created Catfish 4 Cops.

Pellum said it felt good to help those who protect and serve Columbus.

“The chief of police came to me and said they had some families that are in need so can you help us put on a fundraiser to sell some catfish and try to get some money for those families. It’s just an owner for the police to consider us to help out on events like this and we’re glad to be able to do that. We have the facility to do it we’re closed on Sunday’s it’s the perfect opportunity to help out the community in any way we can,” said Pellum.

The goal was to sell 600 plates and all the proceeds are expected to be evenly split between officers.