2017 MHSAA Basketball Playoffs – First Round Area Match-Ups

(Boys games scheduled for Tuesday, 7:00pm. Girls games scheduled for Monday, 7:00pm, unless listed otherwise)
6A North – Boys
Horn Lake at Starkville
Clinton at Columbus, 7:30pm
(Tupelo has first round bye)
5A North – Boys
West Point at Vicksburg
Ridgeland at Oxford
(New Hope has first round bye)
4A North – Boys
Greenwood at Shannon
Senatobia at Noxubee
Pontotoc at Raymond
Louisville at Byhalia, 7:30pm
Caledonia at Ripley
Tishomingo County at Gentry
Lafayette at Leake Central
Yazoo City at Corinth
3A North – Boys
Amanda Elzy at New Site
Holly Springs at Aberdeen
Kossuth at Velma Jackson
South Pontotoc at Independence, 7:30pm
Mooreville at MS Palmer
Belmont at Humphreys County
North Panola at Nettleton
East Side at Booneville
2A North – Boys
West Bolivar at Baldwyn
Coahoma AHS at Calhoun City
Walnut at South Delta
Eupora at West Tallahatchie
East Webster at Coahoma County
Potts Camp at Riverside
Strayhorn at Okolona
Leflore County at Ingomar, 7:30pm
1A North – Boys
West Union at Coffeeville
Thrasher at Shaw
Hamilton at Myrtle
Broad Street at Wheeler
Smithville at Ashland
Hickory Flat at Houlka
Simmons at Biggersville
Pine Grove at JFK
1A South – Boys
Montgomery County at Salem
Lumberton at West Lowndes
Bogue Chitto at Ethel
Nanih Waiya at Piney Woods
6A North – Girls
Clinton at Columbus, 6:00pm Tuesday
(Tupelo and Starkville have first round byes)
5A North – Girls
Oxford at Lanier
Ridgeland at New Hope
(West Point has first round bye)
4A North – Girls
Raymond at Pontotoc
Ripley at Kosciusko
Corinth at Greenwood
Louisville at Byhalia, 6:00pm Tuesday
Houston at Lafayette
Itawamba AHS at Cleveland
New Albany at Leake Central
Gentry at Amory
3A North – Girls
Humphreys County at New Site
Charleston at North Pontotoc
Kossuth at Velma Jackson
Mooreville at North Panola
South Pontotoc at Independence, 6:00pm Tuesday
Belmont at Amanda Elzy
Holly Springs at Aberdeen
Ruleville Central at Booneville
2A North – Girls
Eupora at Coahoma County
Baldwyn at West Bolivar
Strayhorn at East Webster
Riverside at East Union
Leflore County at Ingomar, 6:00pm Tuesday
JZ George at Calhoun City
Walnut at Leland
Winona at West Tallahatchie
1A North – Girls
JFK at Pine Grove
Blue Mountain at Houlka
Biggersville at Ray Brooks
Vardaman at Hickory Flat
Hamilton at Ashland
TCPS at Simmons
West Union at Tremont
Shaw at Jumpertown
1A South – Girls
French Camp at Bogue Chitto
Piney Woods at West Lowndes
Noxapater at Sacred Heart
Ethel at MSD