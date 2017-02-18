2017 MHSAA Basketball Playoffs – First Round Area Match-Ups

(Boys games scheduled for Tuesday, 7:00pm. Girls games scheduled for Monday, 7:00pm, unless listed otherwise)

6A North – Boys

Horn Lake at Starkville

Clinton at Columbus, 7:30pm

(Tupelo has first round bye)

5A North – Boys

West Point at Vicksburg

Ridgeland at Oxford

(New Hope has first round bye)

4A North – Boys

Greenwood at Shannon

Senatobia at Noxubee

Pontotoc at Raymond

Louisville at Byhalia, 7:30pm

Caledonia at Ripley

Tishomingo County at Gentry

Lafayette at Leake Central

Yazoo City at Corinth

3A North – Boys

Amanda Elzy at New Site

Holly Springs at Aberdeen

Kossuth at Velma Jackson

South Pontotoc at Independence, 7:30pm

Mooreville at MS Palmer

Belmont at Humphreys County

North Panola at Nettleton

East Side at Booneville

2A North – Boys

West Bolivar at Baldwyn

Coahoma AHS at Calhoun City

Walnut at South Delta

Eupora at West Tallahatchie

East Webster at Coahoma County

Potts Camp at Riverside

Strayhorn at Okolona

Leflore County at Ingomar, 7:30pm

1A North – Boys

West Union at Coffeeville

Thrasher at Shaw

Hamilton at Myrtle

Broad Street at Wheeler

Smithville at Ashland

Hickory Flat at Houlka

Simmons at Biggersville

Pine Grove at JFK

1A South – Boys

Montgomery County at Salem

Lumberton at West Lowndes

Bogue Chitto at Ethel

Nanih Waiya at Piney Woods

6A North – Girls

Clinton at Columbus, 6:00pm Tuesday

(Tupelo and Starkville have first round byes)

5A North – Girls

Oxford at Lanier

Ridgeland at New Hope

(West Point has first round bye)

4A North – Girls

Raymond at Pontotoc

Ripley at Kosciusko

Corinth at Greenwood

Louisville at Byhalia, 6:00pm Tuesday

Houston at Lafayette

Itawamba AHS at Cleveland

New Albany at Leake Central

Gentry at Amory

3A North – Girls

Humphreys County at New Site

Charleston at North Pontotoc

Kossuth at Velma Jackson

Mooreville at North Panola

South Pontotoc at Independence, 6:00pm Tuesday

Belmont at Amanda Elzy

Holly Springs at Aberdeen

Ruleville Central at Booneville

2A North – Girls

Eupora at Coahoma County

Baldwyn at West Bolivar

Strayhorn at East Webster

Riverside at East Union

Leflore County at Ingomar, 6:00pm Tuesday

JZ George at Calhoun City

Walnut at Leland

Winona at West Tallahatchie

1A North – Girls

JFK at Pine Grove

Blue Mountain at Houlka

Biggersville at Ray Brooks

Vardaman at Hickory Flat

Hamilton at Ashland

TCPS at Simmons

West Union at Tremont

Shaw at Jumpertown

1A South – Girls

French Camp at Bogue Chitto

Piney Woods at West Lowndes

Noxapater at Sacred Heart

Ethel at MSD