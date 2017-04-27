Evan Engram Taken 23rd by New York Giants in 2017 NFL Draft

(Photo Courtesy: New York Giants)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WCBI) — Eli Manning will have a Rebel joining him in New York.

The Giants made it official on Thursday evening, selecting Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram with the 23rd overall pick in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock called Engram a “match-up nightmare” and gave a high grade to the Giants for the selection.

Engram spoke with the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning following the selection: “Eli Manning is always around Ole Miss during the off-season,” Engram said. “I’ve caught a couple balls from him.”

Engram also mentioned that, “coaches love to move me around to create mismatches. I get excited when I see a big linebacker trying to man me up.”

The Ole Miss Rebel joins top receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in the New York Giants receiving corps.