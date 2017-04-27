Evan Engram Taken 23rd by New York Giants in 2017 NFL Draft

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

(Photo Courtesy: New York Giants)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WCBI) — Eli Manning will have a Rebel joining him in New York.

The Giants made it official on Thursday evening, selecting Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram with the 23rd overall pick in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock called Engram a “match-up nightmare” and gave a high grade to the Giants for the selection.

Engram spoke with the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning following the selection: “Eli Manning is always around Ole Miss during the off-season,” Engram said. “I’ve caught a couple balls from him.”

Engram also mentioned that, “coaches love to move me around to create mismatches. I get excited when I see a big linebacker trying to man me up.”

The Ole Miss Rebel joins top receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in the New York Giants receiving corps.

Share:

Related News

13 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: North Pontotoc Outlasts Belmont in Fast-Pitch Playoffs
Read More»
14 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Nettleton Shuts-Out New Site in Playoff Series Opener
Read More»
15 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Tupelo’s Bridges Throws No-Hitter in Game 1 Win vs. Warren Central
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup