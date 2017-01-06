MSU Men’s Basketball Tends to Injured Motorist on Road Trip to LSU

Photo Courtesy: Gregg Ellis, Mississippi State University

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State’s men’s basketball team lent a helping hand on Friday afternoon during dangerous winter weather.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to travel to Baton Rouge via airplane on Friday morning but the team learned that their flight out of Starkville had a malfunctioning “de-icer” and were forced to travel to LSU by bus on dangerous roads affected by a winter storm that came through Mississippi on Friday.

According to MSU sports information director Gregg Ellis, the team was traveling on I-55S at mile marker 67 and saw a vehicle that had flipped.

The team stopped immediately according to Ellis and helped the woman out of her car and onto their bus until first responders arrived.

Mississippi State’s men’s basketball Twitter account tweeted images of the event:

Scary moment as a car flipped in front of our bus en route to LSU. Glad we were able to help this lady get out of her car. #HailState pic.twitter.com/YanATdwrJe — MSU Men’s Basketball (@HailStateMBK) January 6, 2017

The Bulldogs arrived in Baton Rouge safely 90 minutes later. They’re scheduled to play LSU on Saturday at 2:30pm. You can watch the game on the SEC Network.