Newlywed Accused Of Shooting New Bride

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – The honeymoon lasted three days before a newlywed  husband shot his wife.

24 year old Parish Brewer of 172 Swedenburg Circle is accused of shooting his wife at the Columbus Inn and Suites just before 7:00 Monday evening.  She suffered a non life threatening wound to the leg.  Brewer is charged with aggravated domestic violence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He  is being held without bond because of a hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.  The couple had been married only 3 days.

 

