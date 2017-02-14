Newlywed Accused Of Shooting New Bride

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – The honeymoon lasted three days before a newlywed husband shot his wife.

24 year old Parish Brewer of 172 Swedenburg Circle is accused of shooting his wife at the Columbus Inn and Suites just before 7:00 Monday evening. She suffered a non life threatening wound to the leg. Brewer is charged with aggravated domestic violence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond because of a hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The couple had been married only 3 days.