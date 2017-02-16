Sutton Stepping Down as Head Coach, Will Be New Principal at North Pontotoc High School

ECRU, Miss. (WCBI) — A successful head coach is hanging up his cap.

Brian Sutton confirmed with WCBI on Thursday that he will be stepping down as head football coach at North Pontotoc. He will stay in Ecru and will be the new principal at North Pontotoc High School.

Sutton was (61-28) in his seven seasons as head coach at North Pontotoc. He guided the Vikings to three division championships in the last four seasons and playoff appearances in all seven years as head coach.

A 1988 North Pontotoc graduate, Sutton led his Vikings to double digit win seasons in three of his seven years as head coach. During his last four seasons, the Vikings were (40-14) and won six playoff games in that stretch.

North Pontotoc is expected to begin the hiring process soon to find Sutton’s replacement.