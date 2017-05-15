Video: Future Engineers Build With Their Imaginations At ‘Lego Club’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Once a month, the Lee County Library’s “Lego Junior Maker’s Club” convenes.

Each meeting starts with a storytime.

“The book we are going to be reading is “The Secret Subway” and it’s about the first subway built underground in New York City,” said Maddie Ludt Pressley, youth services assistant for the Lee County Library.

Pressley goes through the book for kids and parents.

Then, it’s time for the hands on challenge.

“To solve a real life transportation problem, whether it be overcrowding, or traveling over long distances, or traveling in a short period of time,” Pressley said.

The junior engineers quickly got to work, sorting through a virtually endless supply of LEGO blocks, using their imagination to fix a transportation dilemma.

“It transports people really quickly from the place to they are to the place they need to be. It is powered by electricity, and to blast off it has blasters to blast it off,” said Lego Club Builder Annika Stafford.

“I built a flying boat, it has a crystal that runs it and the emergency power is flames, from coal that they burn on there, so that could be emergency power to run it if crystal fuel runs out,” explained Lego Club Builder Levi Williamson.

My nephew Jorden and I devised something called a “Nuclear transporter”

Whatever the challenge, participants say they always learn something at LEGO Junior Maker’s CLub.

“Anything is possible, if you don’t know how to build something, or you mess up, it’s ok, the best thing about LEGOS is you can take it apart and do it again,” Stafford said.

Once the prototypes are complete, they are put on display for all library patrons to see.

May’s LEGO Junior Maker CLUB is set for this Saturday, May 20, at 3;30 at the Lee County Library. A LEGO fair will be held in July. For more information on any library activities, go to www.facebook.com/leecountylibraryms