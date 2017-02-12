Video: McCowan Double-Double Leads Bulldogs In Win Over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP / WCBI) – Teaira McCowan scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds to lead No. 4 Mississippi State past Mississippi 66-44 on Sunday.

Dominique Dillingham scored 12 points and Victoria Vivians added 11 for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State (25-1, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) has won five straight games since its only loss of the season against South Carolina.

The 11th SEC victory also ties a school record for Mississippi State.

McCowan, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, has scored in double figures in seven of the last 10 games. It was her second double-double of the season and first in SEC play.

Ole Miss (15-10, 4-8) made it clear early in the game that it would be aggressive, diving all over the court for loose balls and pushing the pace on offense at every opportunity. Rebels’ coach Matt Insell earned a technical in the first quarter for arguing about a foul call.

The in-your-face approach was effective for a while, but Mississippi State never looked rattled.