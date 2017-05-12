Video: Tupelo Makes History with First 6A Fast-Pitch State Championship

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WCBI) — It was a night of record breaking at Freedom Ridge Park.

Tupelo took down the 3-time defending State Champions from Harrison Central as the Lady Wave blasted their way to a 7-3 Game 2 victory and took home the gold glove State Title trophy.

Tupelo sophomore Ivy Watts helped Themblankets with two home runs in the first three innings then her teammate Katie Rieves finished it off in in the 6th with a homer of her own.

With the victory, Tupelo wins their first ever fast-pitch State Championship.

WCBI congratulates the Tupelo Golden Wave on the 6A Fast-Pitch State Title!