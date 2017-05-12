Video: Tupelo Makes History with First 6A Fast-Pitch State Championship

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WCBI) — It was a night of record breaking at Freedom Ridge Park.

Tupelo took down the 3-time defending State Champions from Harrison Central as the Lady Wave blasted their way to a 7-3 Game 2 victory and took home the gold glove State Title trophy.

Tupelo sophomore Ivy Watts helped Themblankets with two home runs in the first three innings then her teammate Katie Rieves finished it off in in the 6th with a homer of her own.

With the victory, Tupelo wins their first ever fast-pitch State Championship.

WCBI congratulates the Tupelo Golden Wave on the 6A Fast-Pitch State Title!

Share:

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
MSU Staff Appreciation Day
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Amphibious military exercises moving ahead on Guam
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Amphibious military exercises moving ahead on Guam
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup