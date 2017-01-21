VIDEO: West Point Brethern Brunch

WEST POINT, Miss.(WCBI)—West Point Strong Hill Missionary Baptist Church along with the Men of Praise host their first Brethern Brunch Saturday morning.

Men in the community came out to learn the responsibility of the male figure in the; church, household and community.

Chief of Police, Tim Brinkley delivered the message that, today more than ever, presence and action is required from men.

Brinkley says he hopes the word will spread to the younger generations.

“It appears that we are living in a day now where our communities are suffering from the lack of men actively participating in the welfare of the community. That can take on a lot of different facets. Volunteerism is down. I really wonder sometimes where our men are with where we’re trying to go with our communities,”said Brinkley.

The next brethern brunch is projected for this summer.If you would like to attend the next brotherhood brunch contact Don Anderson at 662-808-5920.