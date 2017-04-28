VIDEO: Winston Medical Center Hosts Open House 3 Years After Being Destroyed By Tornado

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Three years ago, a tornado devastated Winston County, and in its path destroyed the Winston Medical center.

A year ago, they broke ground on the hospital- & today they opened their doors to the public for an open house.

Several elected officials, both local and state alike, attended todays ceremony.

Each one thanking the other for their efforts in making this project possible.

Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves was in Louisville the day after the tornadoes hit, he was also today’s keynote speaker.

“This took a lot of effort from a lot of people, it took the federal government, the state government, the department of health, working with our state legislature, it took financing, it also took working with the CON process to put it in place so that we could expedite the process so that we’re here now and not 23 years from now and so it’s something I’m very proud of and exemplifies community spirit,” says Lt. Governor Tate Reeves.

The grand opening of the hospital is on Monday, May 1st.