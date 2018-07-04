1 dead, 5 hurt as tree branch falls on fireworks spectators

- Advertisement -

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – At least one person is dead and five injured after a branch from an oak tree snapped and fell on a crowd of people in front of the Rock Island County Courthouse Tuesday night, reports CBS Rock Island affiliate WHBF-TV.

It happened around 9:45 p.m., shortly after the annual Red, White & Boom fireworks show began, according to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos.

Illinois-bound traffic on the Centennial Bridge was shut down for more than an hour.

A few witnesses told WHBF they heard people shouting and saw people pulling branches from the scene.