1 dead, several injured in shooting at New Jersey festival

TRENTON, N.J. — Shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people fleeing and leaving at least one suspect dead and 20 others injured, police said.

The shooting began at the Art All Night festival that showcases local art, music and food a little before 3 a.m. Sunday. The event began Saturday afternoon and was scheduled to continue until Sunday afternoon. Authorities say that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started and people stampeded.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told a news conference early Sunday that 16 of the 20 injured were treated for gunshot wounds. The nature of the injuries to the four people who did not suffer gunshot wounds was not immediately known.

Onofri says that two suspects opened fire during a crowded festival that showcases local art. One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed.

Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia 6ABC TV that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds. He said people started running down the street.

“I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away,” Nicolo said.