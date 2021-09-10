1 Injured in Thursday Night Shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting on Columbus’s Northside sends at least one person to the hospital.

Columbus Police and ambulance crews from BMH Golden Triangle were called to reported shooting in the 1500 block of 22nd Street North around 8:30 Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing, but a witness on the scene tells WCBI that one person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg.

The Columbus Police

Department is investigating the incident.