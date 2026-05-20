Residents cast final vote on future of Pickens County EMS

Voting results on Tuesday will decide the fate of the ambulance service in Pickens County.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – In Pickens County, voters are deciding more than party races this primary.

They’re also weighing the future of the ambulance service.

So far, there are two ambulances in Pickens County, but depending on Tuesday’s vote, that number can drop down to one.

City, county, and state officials are asking the community to step in to help cover the costs.

‘”Nobody ever likes an extra tax, but this is going to be detrimental to keeping an ambulance. We got two ambulances right now we’re maintaining, but the towns can’t keep putting what they’re putting into it,” said Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker.

The county’s only hospital closed in 2020.

That means EMS crews often have to travel to Columbus or Tuscaloosa with patients.

Residents like Elizabeth Prude said that distance matters.

“We just need more ambulances here because its older people here, a lot of people have ailments, like myself. I have ailments…I’m of age,” said Prude.

Right now, the cost of ambulance service is shared by local cities and the county commission, but leaders say call volume is rising and the system is stretched thin.

State lawmakers approved a bill allowing the county to add a fee to vehicle tags and registration to help cover those costs.

“This is not a political thing. This is not Pickens County Commission trying to make money. We just want to break even. We just want to save lives,” said Pickens County Commission Chairman Patti Fuller.

The proposal would add a ten-dollar fee to help support EMS operations.

Without it, officials warn service could be reduced.

Some voters said the cost is worth it.

“I think about it as it could be me, it could be one of my kids, my grandmother. Not having that one ambulance can mean life or death,” said Pickens County resident Ashley McGee.

The county is covered by EMS stations in Aliceville and Gordo, with another in Carrollton to help reduce response times.

Officials said it can take up to 45 minutes to cross the county.

And if majority votes yes, officials said they hope to get a third ambulance up and running in Pickens County.

Polls closed at 7 pm on Tuesday, May 19.

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