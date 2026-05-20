Vitalant teams up with elected officials to tackle blood supply shortages

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Maintaining an adequate blood supply is an ongoing challenge, especially heading into the summer months.

That’s why Vitalant’s Community Leadership Council invited local elected officials to learn more.

“Those leaders have so much influence, and they have so many connections; it is helpful for them to be knowledgeable enough to help us spread the word,” said Vitalant Regional Director David Williams.

Officials toured the Tupelo facility, learning about the donation process and how long blood can be stored.

It was also a chance to talk about how communities can help boost donations.

‘A lot of people think, well, just go give blood. We don’t know how much is needed daily in the community, and we never know when there will be a mass event, when a lot of people need it. We have learned how many days it lasts, so my recommendation is that it takes about 40 minutes. If you can, come on in and give,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

“Vitalant is looking for partnerships. I came to listen to the board and find out what they’re doing and what we can do as elected officials to have good policy, in alignment with what they want to do here,” said State Sen. Chad McMahan (R-District 6).

‘We can get the word out, I represent a lot of different counties, and we need to make sure if you have a family member who needs something, we want to get the word out, we need blood for the hospitals, I am excited for what we can do,” said State Rep. Rickey Thompson (D-District 16).

Leaders say partnerships like this are key to keeping the blood supply stable.

“Come give blood, it is a painless process, get beyond the myths, you can save a life, in fact, three lives with one donation,” said CLC Member Ray Shoemaker.

“I assumed we had enough blood, we hear of Vitalant, we assume there is enough for our area, The most eye opening part was realizing we have shortages, now getting the right people in the room to get that message out is extremely important,” said CLC Member Dr. Lindsay Brett.

The area’s blood supply is lower than usual heading into the summer months, that is why Vitalant is hopeful that having local , elected officials on board, helps increase awareness, get more donors in the door, and help save lives.

Vitalant needs all blood types, but especially O negative, which can be safely transfused to patients of all blood types.

vitalant.org. For information on how to donate, or to get any questions answered, go to