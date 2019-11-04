10 Hail State Hoops Tips Off Season With Exhibition Win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — #10 Mississippi State women’s basketball begins the 2019-2020 season with a 78-57 win over Lubbock Christian.

The Bulldogs battled through a close first half against the reigning Division Two national champions Chaparrals, leading 43-41 at the break. MSU outscored Lubbock Christian 35-16 in the second half.

Jessika Carter led the way for Mississippi State, pouring in 27 points on 12-18 shooting, adding 13 rebounds.

#10 Bulldogs open the regular season Saturday with a home contest against Southern Miss at 2 PM.