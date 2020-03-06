10 songs you can wash your hands to

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, health officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend washing your hands for at least 20 seconds — about the same amount of time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. However, if you’re tired of singing the classic, here have 10 alternative songs with 20-second choruses you can sing your heart out or dance to while you wash away the germs.

“I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers

The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) (Official Music Video) by RhinoUK on YouTube

2. Truth Hurts by Lizzo

Lizzo – Truth Hurts (Official Video) by Lizzo Music on YouTube

3. “Brownskin Girl” by Beyoncé

Beyoncé – BROWN SKIN GIRL (MUSIC VIDEO) ft. SAINt JHN, WizKid, Blue Ivy Carter by Just the Dj 254 on YouTube

4. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

Eminem – Lose Yourself (Lyrics) by 7clouds on YouTube

5. “Shallow (Star is Born)” – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper – Shallow (A Star Is Born) by LadyGagaVEVO on YouTube

6. “Higher Love” by Kygo & Whitney Houston

Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love (Official Video) by KygoOfficialVEVO on YouTube

7. “Mia” by Bad Bunny (feat. Drake)

Bad Bunny feat. Drake – Mia ( Video Oficial ) by Bad Bunny on YouTube

8. “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’ (1981) (Remastered) HQ by CAPTURED on YouTube

9. “Raspberry Beret” by Prince

Prince – Raspberry Beret (Official Music Video) by Prince on YouTube

10. “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit of…)” by Lou Bega