100 jobs are being cut at Westlake Chemical in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – 100 high-paying jobs are being cut at a Monroe County plant, and local leaders are working hard to help those impacted employees.

Westlake Chemical in Aberdeen has announced it is cutting 100 jobs due to global market conditions and oversupply of PVC products. The plant will still employ a crew of about fifty.

Since the announcement, Monroe County Supervisors, along with the Chamber of Commerce, have reached out to area businesses and industries in an effort to help Westlake employees who are losing their jobs.

A job fair organized by the Chamber of Commerce will take place on January 27, and state agencies, such as the Mississippi Development Authority and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, have also pledged to help.

“We have had a great support system come around to try and help these individuals move forward. We want them to stay in Monroe County to work, but more importantly, we want them to be able to provide for their families, wherever that may lead,” said Monroe Co. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Martin.

In all, Westlake is laying off nearly 300 employees at its facilities in Aberdeen and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

