10th Annual Maroon Build Kicks Off

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A family in Starkville will soon have a new place to call home.

Mississippi State University held a groundbreaking today for the school’s 10th annual Maroon Edition Habitat for Humanity house.

MSU president Dr. Mark Keenum drove in the first nail during the ceremony.

Lou-Quan Lucious and her family will move into the home. She says she’s excited to finally have a home to call her own.

“Now that I have a home for my children I’m very excited. I have a place to leave them. I can grow them up in a home and stuff instead of an apartment and one day to be mine, and when I leave this world I have something to leave them and just show them that worked hard to get this for y’all and I would like for y’all to do the same thing for y’all’s families,” said Lucious.

Mississippi State students will be volunteering to help get the project done.