These babies — ranging from 7 months to 2 years old — proudly hold photos of their former selves to celebrate their amazing progress since graduation from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Scroll through the gallery to see more.

Ember spent 36 days in the NICU after being born with gastroschisis, which means her intestines were outside of her body. Today, she loves to watch Paw Patrol, blow bubbles and chase the family cats.