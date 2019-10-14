12 candidates qualify for 4th Democratic debate in Ohio

Parents of Harry Dunn: “Do the right thing”

Only on “CBS This Morning,” we spoke to the parents of a British motorcyclist killed by an American driver in a wrong-way crash in the U.K. Harry Dunn, 19, died in August when he was hit by a car. The driver was Anne Sacoolas, an American whose husband worked at a military base. She left the U.K. after claiming diplomatic immunity. But in a statement, her lawyer said Sacoolas would like to meet with Dunn’s parents. “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King spoke to the parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, about whether that will happen.

06:10