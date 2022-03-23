12 counties reporting storm damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 12 counties are reporting damage to homes after storms swept across Mississippi on Tuesday.

Clay County had at least three homes with major damage.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting two injuries. Those happened in Holmes and Copiah Counties.

Clay, Attala, and Kemper Counties are among the 12 reporting property damage.

MEMA anticipates the numbers will increase today as more assessments are done.

The agency encourages people with home damage to report it using MEMA’s website.

MEMA is also providing tarps and drone assistance to counties that request the help.