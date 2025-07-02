Local fire official discusses firework safety

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 4th of July is approaching.

Whether you’re shooting fireworks with family or going to an event, safety is key.

Columbus Fire and Rescue explained what we need to know for the holiday.

“Be safe, be aware, watch what you’re doing. Always, if you’re going to pop firecrackers, pop them on the outside, not inside or in a closed space. Have a water hose or bucket of water, just in case you have to extinguish something,” said Officer Jaquay Sherrod, the Fire and Life Safety Educator for CFR.

It’s best to let adults handle the firecrackers.

Do not point fireworks towards people, homes, or animals.

“We have seen injuries as far as from hands, face, eyes. We have responded to calls from behind fireworks. We would just like everyone to enjoy the holiday and not have to evacuate your home,” said Sherrod.

It’s illegal to pop fireworks in most towns, including Columbus.

However, it is not illegal to sell them in town.

In fact, lawmakers have extended the time fireworks can be sold each year.

Orbit Fireworks in Columbus said the business is expecting a large holiday crowd.

“Usually when we open up, it’s pretty slow. We have a few come in here and there, but everybody waits on the 3rd. This year, (it) will probably be the 4th. So, we will have a big to do on the 4th,” said Candi Nabors with Orbit Fireworks in Columbus.

Firework sales can now start as early as May 23rd for Independence Day.

The sale period will not end until July 12th.

But for Orbit, its last day open is Sunday, July 6th.

“All your workers are so dead set on Sunday getting here because we worked so hard to get the building ready and prepped for everybody to come in, to let freedom ring and blow up the sky with these big, beautiful colors,” said Nabors.

For more tips on Firework safety, you can visit Columbus Fire and Rescue Facebook’s page.

The legislation also added an extra week for sales to celebrate the New Year.

