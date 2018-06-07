12-year-old dies after being hit by bulldozer in Mississippi

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has died after he was pinned between a truck bed and tailgate by a bulldozer his grandfather was driving.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi quoted Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell as saying Hunter Dewayne Hewett was helping his grandfather unload dirt Wednesday. He said Johnny Wayne Hewett backed the bulldozer up to the tailgate of a dump truck, pinning Hunter between the dump truck’s bed and tailgate.

Hunter was taken to the hospital where he died. The sheriff reports that Hewett says he didn’t see the child.

The sheriff office’s traffic division is investigating.

